The "King" Virat Kohli has claimed another throne as he slammed a 77-run knock for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Gujarat in Bengaluru on Friday. Kohli has officially broken one of the most long-standing world records in 50-over cricket, surpassing the legendary Australian finisher Michael Bevan to become the highest-averaging batter in the history of List A cricket (minimum 5,000 runs).

While Kohli has long been compared to Sachin Tendulkar for his century-scoring prowess, his latest feat solidifies his status as the most efficient run-scorer the game has ever seen. Following his blistering 77 off 61 balls against Gujarat in the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, Kohli's career List A average has risen to 57.87, narrowly eclipsing Bevan's iconic mark of 57.86.

Batters With Highest Average In List A Cricket:

1. Virat Kohli (India): 57.87

2. Michael Bevan (Australia): 57.86

3. Sam Hain (England): 57.76

4. Cheteshwar Pujara (India): 57.01

5. Ruturaj Gaikwad (India): 56.68

6. Babar Azam (Pakistan): 53.82

7. AB de Villiers (South Africa): 53.46

Since his continuity in the One-day format has been questioned, Kohli has ascended to the top of this run-scoring chart, averaging nearly 150 over the last 6 games in the 50-over format. Many fans are calling this form of Kohli "God Mode." The recent run of games for India and Delhi has seen Kohli being virtually un-dismissible.

Virat Kohli Enters 'God Mode'

In this six-match stretch, Kohli has amassed 584 runs at an astronomical average of 146.00. His scores read like a dream for any top-order batter:

- 77 (61) vs Gujarat

- 131 (101) vs Andhra

- 65* vs South Africa

- 102 vs South Africa

- 135 vs South Africa

- 74 vs Australia

Even more impressive is Kohli's overall form throughout 2025. While many expected the veteran to slow down, he has instead accelerated. In List A cricket this year, Kohli has maintained a strike rate well north of 110, showing it isn't difficult for him to evolve even at this stage of his career and match the fast-paced white-ball cricket that is in demand these days.

Across all List A appearances in 2025, Kohli's average remains in the high 80s, a figure that has allowed him to not only chase down Bevan's record but also become the fastest player in history to reach 16,000 List A runs, beating Sachin Tendulkar's previous record by a staggering 61 innings.