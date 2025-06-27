Vaibhav Suryavanshi slammed a 19-ball 48 as India U19 thrashed England U19 by six wickets in the 1st Youth ODI at Hove on Friday. Suryavanshi, who was wearing no. 18 on his back, a number synonymous with India great Virat Kohli, slammed five sixes and three fours as India A chased down a target of 175 with 26 overs to spare. Suryavanshi had given India A a flying start in the chase, with the visitors crossing the 70-run mark in the 8th over. Suryavanshi was dismissed by Ralphie Albert in the same over.

Earlier, England captain Thomas Rew won the toss and opted to bat at the County Ground in Brighton.

Rocky Flintoff, son of England great Andrew Flintoff, top-score with a composed 56 off 90 balls while Isaac Mohammed hit a quickfire 42 (28).

Kanishk Chouhan was the pick of the bowlers for India U19 as he took 3/20 while Mohamed Enaan, Henil Patel and RS Ambrish all took a couple each.

England made 174 all out in 42.2 overs.

India U19 now lead 1-0 in the three-match series. The second and third matches will be played on June 30 and July 2 at Northampton. The fourth and fifth One-Dayers are scheduled for July 5 and 7 in Worcester.

Following the white-ball series, the team will play two multi-day matches. The first will take place from July 12 to 15 in Beckenham, and the second will be held from July 20 to 23 in Chelmsford.

India U19 Squad: Ayush Mhatre (Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Maulyarajsinh Chavda, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (Vice-Captain & WK), Harvansh Singh (WK), R. S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Henil Patel, Yudhajit Guha, Pranav Raghavendra, Mohammed Enaan, Anmoljeet Singh, D. Deepesh, Naman Pushpak