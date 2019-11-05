 
"May Your Batting Always Be Like A F5 Button": Virender Sehwag's Hilarious Birthday Wish For Virat Kohli

Updated: 05 November 2019 12:12 IST

Virat Kohli turned 31 on Tuesday and Twitter was flooded with birthday wishes for the India captain.

© Twitter

Virat Kohli is celebrating his 31st birthday on Tuesday and cricketers from past and present took to Twitter to extend their wishes to the India captain. On Virat Kohli's 31st birthday, former India opening batsman, Virender Sehwag said that Virat Kohli's batting was refreshing for everyone. "May the ball always appear as big as this and may your batting always be like a F5 button, refresh everyone who is blessed to see it. Badalon ki tarah chaaye raho, hamesha khush raho @imVkohli," Sehwag tweeted.

Apart from Sehwag, other Indian cricketers like VVS Laxman, Harbhajan Singh and Ajinkya Rahane also wished Kohli on his 31st birthday.

Virat Kohli is reportedly on a holiday with wife Anushka Sharma in Bhutan. The BCCI rested Virat Kohli for the ongoing Twenty20 International (T20I) series against Bangladesh.

Anushka Sharma on Monday, posted pictures on Twitter of a trek that the duo went for.

In a series of tweets, Anushka said that those who know her and Virat know that they love simple and human connection.

In Virat Kohli's absence, Rohit Sharma has been tasked to lead the Indian team. In the first T20I, Rohit failed to keep India's unbeaten record against Bangladesh intact as the visitors beat India by seven wickets in Delhi.

Kohli will be back on the cricket field when India host Bangladesh for a two-match Test series.

The first Test will be played in Indore while the second Test is scheduled to start on November 22 in Kolkata which will be India's first-ever day-night Test.


Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virender Sehwag Harbhajan Singh Cricket
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli is celebrating his 31st birthday
  • Virender Sehwag came up with a hilarious birthday wish for India skipper
  • Virat Kohli was rested for the ongoing T20I series against Bangladesh
