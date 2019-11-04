 
Virat Kohli On Vacation Mode With Wife Anushka Sharma Ahead Of 31st Birthday. See Pictures

Updated: 04 November 2019 19:08 IST

Virat Kohli has been rested for the three-match T20I series with Bangladesh but will return for the two-Test contest later.

Virat Kohli will turn 31 on Tuesday © Instagram

Virat Kohli will celebrate his 31st birthday on Tuesday. Ahead of his big day, the Indian captain has been reportedly seen on a holiday with his wife Anushka Sharma in Bhutan. The photos of the cricketer-actor pair from their vacation have gone viral on social media. Anushka Sharma also posted a few pictures and a video in her Instagram stories, recalling her childhood memories and sharing the sight of "hiking in the mountains". However, none of the photos or video posted by Anushka Sharma featured Virat Kohli.

In one of her Instagram stories, Anushka shared pictures of the idyllic landscape of her holiday destination, followed by glimpses of her trip to the local vegetable market.

"Felt genuine joy of being in a sabzi mandi... Brought childhood memories back," Anushka captioned the Instagram story.

Photo Credit: Instagram

Photo Credit: Instagram

Photo Credit: Instagram

Photo Credit: Instagram

Kohli has been rested from the ongoing three-match T20 International series against Bangladesh as part of workload management.

Rohit Sharma is leading Team India in the absence of Kohli, though he failed to guide them to the victory in the series opener amid air pollution in Delhi on Sunday.

Kohli will be back on the cricket field when India host Bangladesh for a two-match Test series, starting November 14 in Indore.

Kohli led the number one-ranked Indian Test team to clean sweep victories over the West Indies in the Caribbean and South Africa at home in recent past.

With the win against South Africa, India registered their 11th consecutive Test series triumph at home and consolidated their lead at the top of the ICC Test Championship points table.

