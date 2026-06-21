India star batter Virat Kohli shut down any speculation over a possible U-turn on his retirement from Test cricket. Kohli announced his retirement from the longest format of the game just ahead of the England series in 2025. During an event in New Delhi on Sunday, he was asked whether he would consider a return to Test cricket. However, the 37-year-old made it clear that he is done with the format and will not be making a comeback."I am done with it. Thank you," Virat said.

VIRAT KOHLI ON TEST CRICKET:



- He said, “ I'm done with Test cricket, thank you”#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/Gw49lzfMYH — Rana Ahmad. (@AhmadRana056) June 21, 2026

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli was on Sunday named in India's squad for the three-match ODI series against England next month, subject to fitness clearance, as the BCCI announced a 15-man squad for the upcoming white-ball assignment.

Kohli, who is in Delhi for a promotional event, will report to the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru on Monday for a fitness test.

He had suffered a hamstring injury during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's title-defending run in Indian Premier League. The injury had ruled him out of the recent three-match ODI series against Afghanistan.

CoE sports science staff had visited Kohli in England some time back to check on his recovery.

The Shubman Gill led ODI team didn't have any surprises except that young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has been dropped after being a part of short Afghanistan series.

Jaiswal, who scored two centuries in the series, wasn't picked as he was replacement for Kohli in the Afghanistan series.

The common practice followed by selection committee is that replacement player will have to make his way once the first choice cricketer out with injury makes a comeback.

"Against England, there won't be much experiment with top order. Virat comes back at No.3 and Gill will open with Rohit Sharma. For back up opener's slot, selectors have Ishan Kishan who can be used as a floater," a BCCI source privy to selection matters told PTI.

(With PTI inputs)

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