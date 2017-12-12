Virat-Anushka Wedding: Shikhar Dhawan Wishes The Couple In His Unique Way

India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan took to Instagram on Tuesday to wish newly-wed couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in his own style. Dhawan posted an image on social media where the star opening batsman is seen on a scooter with his wife and giving him company is India captain Kohli and Bollywood actor Anushka, who were riding another scooter. Dhawan captioned the image, "Do mastaane chale zindagi banaane. Wish you both a very happy married life and lots of happiness. @virat.kohli @anushkasharma."

Do mastaane chale zindagi banaane.. Wish you both a very happy married life and lots of happiness. @virat.kohli @anushkasharma ... A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on Dec 11, 2017 at 8:10pm PST

The 29-year-old Virat tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Anushka on Monday in a private ceremony in Italy, attended by close friends and relatives.



The couple soon took to Twitter and made the announcement on their respective social media accounts with the message that read, "Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share this wonderful news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans and well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey”.



"The newly-wed couple will travel to South Africa where Virat will start preparing for upcoming series & Anushka will spend New Year's Eve with him & return in first week of January to begin next schedule of a film with Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai," said their spokesperson.