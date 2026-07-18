West Indies great Sir Garfield Sobers passed away on Friday at the age of 89. Widely regarded as the greatest all-rounder in cricket history, Sobers left behind an unparalleled legacy built on extraordinary achievements with both bat and ball. Tributes poured in from across the cricketing world as players, administrators and fans remembered the legendary West Indies icon and offered their condolences. Amid the countless memories of his illustrious career, one achievement stands out above the rest, becoming the first batter in cricket history to hit six sixes in a single over.

The landmark feat came in 1968 at St Helen's Ground in Swansea, where Sobers was playing for Nottinghamshire against Glamorgan. The West Indies legend became the first player to smash six sixes in an over in first-class cricket, etching his name into the record books. Footage of that historic over has once again gone viral on social media following news of his passing.

The match was played on August 31, 1968, and the bowler, who was on the receiving end was left-arm spinner Malcolm Nash.

The West Indies great smashed the first four balls for six before seeming to hole out to Roger Davis at long-off from the fifth delivery. However, Davis stepped onto the boundary while completing the catch, resulting in the umpire awarding another six.

The Greatest Of All Time



Sir Gary Sobers passed away at age of 89.



He was the

First to hit 6 Sixes in an Over

First to reach 8000 Test runs



The Greatest All Rounder scored 8032 runs and took 235 wickets



Wisden Cricketer of Year 1964

Knighted for services to cricket 1975… pic.twitter.com/6wgAGM4GRz — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) July 17, 2026

With history within reach, Sobers sent the final ball soaring over the East Terrace to become the first player to hit six sixes in a single over in first-class cricket. The achievement was fittingly marked by commentator Wilf Wooller, who excitedly declared: "He's done it! He's done it! And my goodness, it's gone... way down to Swansea!"

Sobers was "the greatest and most complete cricketer" the game has ever seen, capable of doing virtually everything on a cricket field better than almost anyone else, said former India wicketkeeper-batsman Farokh Engineer.

"He was the most complete living cricketer of all time until this sad day. The whole cricketing world will mourn a genius," Engineer told PTI in an exclusive interview from London.

"He was a good friend and he'll be very, very sadly missed, not only by the cricketing world but by everyone who knew him. I spoke to Wes Hall a little while ago. I spoke to Mrs Sobers and the mood is very sombre in Barbados. He was a great human being, an ambassador for Barbados and the greatest, the most complete cricketer the world has produced or I have seen or played against," he added.

(With IANS Inputs)

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