With the historic Lord's Test against England beginning on Friday, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur called it a "very big moment" for her side, saying a victory at the iconic venue would not only help erase the disappointment of their early T20 World Cup exit but also become a landmark achievement in the team's history. It has taken 142 years for Lord's to stage its first women's Test since hosting its inaugural men's Test, making the landmark fixture a long-overdue milestone. The historic occasion has drawn significant attention in the build-up to the match.

After India's group-stage exit from the T20 World Cup in England and Wales, a victory at the iconic Lord's could provide the perfect morale boost. Harmanpreet acknowledged as much, saying a win at the hallowed venue would be a special moment for the team.

"I think this Test match is a very big moment for us because if we win this Test, it can be very good for the team. Because right now, you know, after the T20 World Cup, everybody was very sad that we couldn't give our best," the skipper said at the pre-match media interaction.

"...in patches we did well, but unfortunately as a team, we couldn't do so well (in T20 WC). But through this Test match, we can cover a lot of things. We can bring that confidence back. Then you feel so strong, you feel, you know, you're the best team in the world," Harmanpreet said, adding that she hopes the Lord's Test will mark a fresh start for the side.

She hoped every player would contribute and back one another to make the historic outing memorable.

"Sometimes, you feel a little low when things don't go your way. So, I think, this Test match is very important for us. If we play together and support each other, and win our team at that time, I think this victory can bring us a lot of confidence back. And along with that, it will also help us a lot in the upcoming tournaments. And this month is going to be a very historic moment," she added.

Harmanpreet said playing at Lord's is a dream for every cricketer, and the entire squad was excited about the historic occasion. She also admitted she was surprised that the iconic venue would be hosting its first-ever women's Test.

"It's a very big moment for all of us. As a captain and as a player, I'm really looking forward to this opportunity. I think, as a kid, we always dream about playing Test matches, and playing in Lord's is one of the dreams. I'm so happy that we got this opportunity. And other girls are also very excited and as a team, we are really looking forward to this opportunity.

"We were having a discussion that after so many years, this match is going to happen. And it took us so many years to feel that women can also be part of Lord's Test match. So, I mean, I was surprised to know, I wasn't aware of this. But, yeah, I mean, it's a great opportunity. I just look at, you know, maybe it's late, but not too late. Still I'm playing and still getting this opportunity to be part of this historic day," said Harmanpreet. Harmanpreet admitted that the switch to red-ball cricket would be challenging given the limited number of women's Tests, but said the excitement of playing at Lord's would motivate the team to rise to the occasion.

"Yeah, to be honest, it's a bit challenging because we are not that used to playing red ball. But I think we all are very excited about this game. We had four-five sessions where we all looked really good in the nets. So, I think this is something we are not used to, but we are very excited. I think when you're excited about something, you always give your best." she said.

The skipper also backed the case for more women's Tests in the future, though she acknowledged that the decision ultimately rests with the ICC and respective national boards.

"As cricketers we definitely want to be part of many Test matches. But I think that's a totally high authority's call. But I think till now, I have seen all the highs and lows. And I have seen women's cricket growing all those years. I think we are in the right hands, and they're (boards) the right ones to take the call.

"But if you ask me, as a player, I definitely want to play lots of cricket and don't want to sit home doing nothing. But I think we are enjoying our time. We are quite busy. And in between, we are getting... last March also, we played one Test. And now, tomorrow also, we're going to get one more Test. I think things are going the right way. And hopefully in future, we'll see many more Test matches," she hoped.

She said India's performance in Tests, and especially against England, also give her hope that her side will do well against the hosts.

"Definitely, our last two Tests have been very, very good for us. And we've always played good cricket against them. I think it's only about giving your best and going with a good frame of mind. As a team, we have all decided that 'let's stay together, let's stick together and just give our best'." With left-arm spinner Shree Charani set to make her Test debut after finishing as India's leading wicket-taker at the World Cup, Harmanpreet said she has high hopes from the youngster.

"Charani is one of our key bowlers. No doubt about it. And the way she performed in the T20 World Cup, and she has been doing it even before that. I think she has given a surety to the team, that she is there to bowl all those crucial overs.

"And whenever the team needs a breakthrough, she is always there for the team. So I think it is very important for such players to be in the team. Players like her give a lot of confidence to me also as a captain.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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