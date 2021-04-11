Former India fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad responded to a journalist, who said Prasad's dismissal of Pakistan batsman Aamer Sohail in a 1996 World Cup quarter-final match was the Indian's "only achievement in his career". Prasad tweeted on Sunday "Me to Aamir Sohail in Bangalore at 14.5- #IndiraNagarkaGunda hoon main" along with screenshots of his verbal spat with Sohail during the game. Sohail had some words to say to Prasad after hitting the Indian pacer for a boundary. Prasad came back to dismiss Sohail on the very next ball.

A Twitter user named Najeeb Ul Hasnain, who has "Sports Anchor & Analyst" in his bio, replied to Prasad's tweet: "Prasad only achievement in his career."

Prasad was quick to respond: "Nahi Najeeb Bhai. Had reserved some achievements for later. In the very next World cup in Eng in 1999, took 5/27 at Manchester against Pakistan and they were unable to chase 228. God bless you."

Prasad, who has also served as India's bowling coach in the past, played 33 Tests and 161 ODIs in a career spanning from 1996 to 2001.

He picked up 96 Test wickets and 196 ODI wickets and was part of the Indian squad for the World Cups in 1996 and 1999.

The altercation with Sohail has now become a stuff of cricket folklore, recounted many a time to remember the intense rivalry between the two geographical neighbours.

India went on to win the 1996 quarter-final as well and they have remained undefeated against Pakistan in World Cup matches.

The most recent India-Pakistan cricket match was played during the 2019 World Cup at Old Trafford in Manchester.