Vaibhav Suryavanshi left everyone stunned by slamming a 32-ball century for India in the Rising Stars Asia Cup match against UAE at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha on Friday. It was the joint second-fastest century for India in T20 cricket with the record belonging to Urvil Patel and Abhishek Sharma (28 balls). It was a stunning innings by the 14-year-old as he slammed 11 fours and 15 sixes to score 144 off just 42 deliveries. Suryavanshi, who was the youngest player ever to score an IPL century, equalled Rishabh Pant's tally and left Rohit Sharma (35 balls) in the elite list.

The youngster also became the first batter ever to score two T20 centuries in 35 deliveries or less. During IPL 2025, Vaibhav scored his maiden century in 35 deliveries for Rajasthan Royals during a match against Gujarat Titans.

Fastest T20 Century (Indians)

28b - Urvil Patel v Tripura (2024)

28b - Abhishek Sharma v Meghalaya (2024)

32b - Vaibhav Suryavanshi v UAE (2025)*

32b - Rishabh Pant v Himachal Pradesh (2018)

35b - Rohit Sharma v Srilanka (2017) 35b - Vaibhav Suryavanshi v GT (2025)

The youngster said that all credit goes to his father for keeping him on the right track.

"The credit goes to my father. He used to be very strict with me and even I used to not understand. But he kept me in the right path and the credit goes to him completely," Vaibhav said at the innings break.

The 14-year-old also said that he tries not to feel any pressure and concentrate on his game.

"Extremely grateful for all the chances that I got. (on fans chanting his name) I do not feel any pressure because they are here to support me. When I am out on the field, I only concentrate on how to play the ball and nothing else," the 14-year-old added.