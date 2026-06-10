After featuring for the last time in 1900, cricket is all set to return at the Olympics. The sport will make its long-awaited comeback at the 2028 Los Angeles Games. The tournament will feature six teams each across men's and women's categories. It is worth noting that cricket is one of the five sports approved by the IOC for the next edition of the quadrennial event. Baseball/softball, flag football, lacrosse (sixes) and squash are the other four games included for LA 2028.

With cricket's inclusion, India will see it as an amazing opportunity to go for an Olympic gold. The country, which has won two ODI World Cup titles and three T20 World Cups, will be one of the favourites going into the sporting event in Los Angeles.

Ahead of the tournament, S Sreesanth, a member of India's 2007 and 2011 World Cup-winning teams, has advised the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to include Virat Kohli in the side. He added that Kohli, along with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, will be a good blend of experience and youth.

"The work he has performed is unbelievable. You are talking about Olympic gold, I request that Virat plays in the team. It will be a mix of senior and junior. Sooryavanshi with Virat. That will be amazing," Sreesanth said in a video on the YouTube channel, Sports With Ravishh.

Kohli called time on his T20I career after India's 2024 World Cup triumph. He hung up his boots right after the country's victory in the final against South Africa.

"The selectors should keep Virat Kohli in T20s because look at his fitness. This might be controversial, but I would request the selectors, 'Please put Virat in the Olympics'," he added.

While Kohli called time on his T20I career as one of the greatest batters to have played the game, teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is rising through the ranks to make everyone a fan of his batting. The 15-year-old wonderkid emerged as the top-scorer in IPL 2026 with 776 runs to his name and forced the BCCI selectors to hand him a maiden India call-up

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