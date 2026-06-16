The fourth match of the tri-nation series in Sri Lanka saw certain avoidable scenes unfold after India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was involved in a verbal altercation with Lankan players. The contest between India A and Sri Lanka A turned out to be a nail-biter, with the hosts emerging victorious after a Super Over showdown between the two sides. After the Super Over, however, certain words were reportedly said by a Sri Lankan player to 15-year-old Sooryavanshi, who understandably was the man under the spotlight in the contest.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Sri Lanka A player Vishen Halambage told Sooryavanshi something like, "Match over... now you go home...", leaving the Indian batter fuming. There was a bit of physical confrontation as well, prompting officials and other players to intervene.

Though it isn't usual for the International Cricket Council to get involved in such matters involving 'A' teams, an intervention cannot be ruled out entirely.

The report has further claimed that after the match, there was a discussion in the Sri Lanka A dressing room about what happened on the field. Some people in the dressing room were said to have suggested that the team should apologise to the Indian side, especially as the Super Over was played despite insufficient light in the stadium.

Dragging IPL in everything is not a good thing, these opponent team needs to learn asap. Yesterday Sri Lankan team acted like Pakistani's



Vaibhav Sooryavanshi responsed, but needs to keep it verbal, not physicalpic.twitter.com/YuPkrQMZyG — Fan Account Richard Kettlebourogh (@RichKettle07) June 16, 2026

Right before the Super Over, India A captain Tilak Varma was involved in an animated chat with the match officials; the report claims that it was Tilak who insisted on the Super Over being played after Sri Lanka equalled India's total and the scores were tied at 265. The Sri Lankan side, apparently, did not want the match to be decided via the one-over eliminator.

It has also been reported that the umpires proceeded with the condition that India A's innings would be halted if the light deteriorated further during India's batting in the Super Over. However, even when the light worsened, the umpires didn't halt the game.

After the game, a Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) official said: "There should never have been a Super Over in the first place."

Not much went India's way in the match despite their valiant effort. On-field umpires Prageeth Rambukwella and Shantha Fonseka had earlier penalised the touring side by awarding Sri Lanka A 10 penalty runs, suggesting that all-rounder Vipraj Nigam had run on the protected area of the pitch twice despite being given warnings.

When the match started, Sri Lanka A already had 10 runs on the board. The penalty, hence, turned out to be the decisive factor in India A's defeat in the fourth one-day match of the tri-nation series.

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