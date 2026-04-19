Rajasthan Royals young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is already a household name thanks to his brilliant performances in the IPL. The 15-year-old has not made his India debut yet but the fanfare around him has grown over time and he has already signed few brand deals. In a conversation with Cricbuzz, former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull warned the youngster about being vigilant when dealing with brand endorsements and said that he needs to be careful about the kind of people he surrounds himself with. Doull went on to say that many management companies only think about themselves and not the client and warned that if Sooryavanshi stop performing in the future, these same companies will just start searching for the new sensation.

"He already is a bit of a superstar. If things carry on like this, he will be a superstar. It is the people you surround yourself with. He will have every management company looking for him in the past 2 years. Trying to find this deal or that deal. Management companies and management people are there to look after you. Too many of them think about looking after themselves. How much can I make off this young man. That is the biggest issue I have with management companies worldwide. If you stop performing, they will start chasing the next bloke. Just be careful with whom you surround yourself with," Doull said.

Renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle supported Doull and drew a comparison with Sachin Tendulkar - someone who also tasted fame at a very young age. Bhogle said that Tendulkar had a strong support from his family who made sure that he was not led astray before adding that Sooryavanshi will also need similar support from his family in the future.

"We were chatting about fame and what fame does. He has already done 3-4 endorsements. What that does to you. He was like a little kid listening. He seems to be very grounded so far. He will have his challenges as he goes on. I do not know Vaibhav's family. So far, I think they have done a very good job bringing him up. But Tendulkar's family was very solid. There was not a chance that Tendulkar will go astray with that family. So, Tendulkar had a very solid family support behind him. I do not know Vaibhav's family. I hope he gets a very solid family support because he will need it," Bhogle said.

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