Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has won the IPL 2026 Orange Cap - given to the player with the most runs. Sooryavanshi's tally is 776 in 16 innings. He is the only player with a tally of over 750 in IPL 2026. Though Sooryavanshi's team Rajasthan Royals went out in Qualifier 2, he is confirmed to finish on top of the run tally. GT's opening duo Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan were chasing him, but both did not score big in the final. Gill finished IPL 2026 with a tally of 732 to be placed second, while Sai Sudharsan finished in third place with 722 runs.

At 15, Sooryavanshi is the youngest to win the IPL 2026 Orange Cap. Before this, Sai Sudharsan (23 years, 231 days) was the youngest to win the award.

India's legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has heaped praise on 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, describing him as a truly special talent while also lauding the teenage batting prodigy's ability to pick the correct line and length and smash the ball where he likes. Sooryavanshi finished IPL 2026 with 776 runs at a strike rate of 237.31 for the Rajasthan Royals. Along the way, he smashed 72 sixes, beating Chris Gayle's record (59) for most sixes in an IPL season.

Speaking at an event in Mumbai, Tendulkar said that watching Sooryavanshi bat with such great skill is truly fascinating. "Everyone is talking about Sooryavanshi, and I watched him bat - it was magnificent. I mean, he is something truly special. And not just the ability to hit the ball, but what also fascinated me was the wrist work that he has," Tendulkar said at the Cricinfo Honours, where he was named the 'Best Men's International Batter of the 21st Century'.

"To be able to play in all directions of the ground, you need good wrist work. And he is not slogging the ball. He is just picking the line and length earlier than the rest of the guys, and he is able to clear the rope comfortably," he added.

Tendulkar also shared a piece of advice for the teenager going forward. According to the former Indian opener, Sooryavanshi should focus on being himself and adopt a solution-driven approach rather than feeling the pressure of the challenges that come with a career.

"I would tell him to just be himself. There is always a first time. In Test cricket, along with age, he will learn how to deal with various challenges. [It's about] having a solution-oriented mindset. Problems are always going to be there. Problems will be there till the last day of your career, till the last ball you face. The bowler is asking a question every ball. Now, what solutions do you find? He's the kind of player who looks very confident, very, very sure of what he wants to do, and I would not want to play around with his natural instincts," he said

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