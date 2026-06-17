The altercation between Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Sri Lanka A's Vishen Halambage has triggered a massive debate on social media among fans and experts alike. While it remains unclear what led to Sooryavanshi's outburst-which saw him push Halambage, who then pushed him back-a report in Cricbuzz has claimed that the latter has been trying to get under the teenager's skin since the first match of their Tri-Nation Series, which India won after a late fightback in Dambulla last week.

The report added that Halambage sledged Sooryavanshi during the match and continued with his antics during Monday's clash at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

Also, some members of the Sri Lankan 'senior' team have reached out to Sooryavanshi expressing regret over the altercation with Halambage.

"These Sri Lankans are not exactly the members of the Sri Lanka A side involved in the tri-series, but senior cricketers who know Sooryavanshi through their interactions and association with him in the IPL," the report said.

"Cricbuzz had reported on Monday that some members of the Sri Lanka A team were of the view that the Sri Lankan camp should apologise to the Indian side. Whether such an apology has been conveyed remains unclear, but it is evident that many within the Sri Lankan setup were unhappy with the way events unfolded after the match in Dambulla on Monday evening."

It was earlier reported that Halambage apparently told Sooryavanshi to "Go home, this is not the IPL."

Halambage and the other Sri Lankan players who instigated Sooryavanshi have received sanctions from match referee Pradeep Jeyapragash.

The sanctions have been imposed by Sri Lanka Cricket instead of the International Cricket Council.

With physical altercations strictly prohibited in the ICC manual, there has been speculation that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) might reprimand Sooryavanshi for his heated exchange with the Sri Lankan players. However, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, in an interview with Sportstar, dismissed the speculation.

"We will let our players concentrate on the tournament and they should not be distracted by any collateral issues," Saikia said.

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