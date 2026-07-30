Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu paid tribute to Ajinkya Rahane after the veteran batter announced his retirement from international cricket and all formats on Thursday, praising his composure, resilience and ability to deliver in the toughest conditions. Rahane, who brought the curtain down on a distinguished 12-year international career, leaves the game after representing India in 85 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is, with several overseas match-winning performances defining his legacy. Reacting to Rahane's retirement, Sindhu reflected on the qualities that made the former India vice-captain one of the country's most dependable batters, particularly in challenging overseas conditions.

“Wishing you the happiest of retirements, Jinks! Your career has been a testament to courage, calmness and some incredibly gritty innings in the toughest of conditions,” Sindhu wrote on X.

Sindhu singled out Rahane's memorable century at Lord's during India's 2014 tour of England, describing it as one of the defining knocks of his career.

“That brilliant 103 at Lord's in 2014, in some of the most difficult circumstances, will always stand out. India were under pressure, the conditions were challenging, and you produced an innings filled with immense character and class,” she added.

Rahane's century at the Home of Cricket proved pivotal in India's victory and came during a breakthrough overseas season in which he also scored Test hundreds in Wellington and later an ODI century at Edgbaston. Across his career, eight of his 12 Test centuries came away from home, reinforcing his reputation as one of India's most reliable overseas performers.

While his consistency fluctuated during the latter half of his career, Rahane's finest chapter came as India's stand-in captain during the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. Taking charge after India's collapse for 36 in Adelaide and Virat Kohli's departure on paternity leave, Rahane responded with a match-winning century at the Melbourne Cricket Ground before leading an injury-hit side to a historic 2-1 series triumph, capped by the famous victory at the Gabba.

The Mumbai batter finished his international career with 5,077 Test runs at an average of 38.46, including 12 centuries, while also scoring 2,962 runs in ODIs and 375 in T20Is. As Test captain, he remained unbeaten, winning four of his six matches while drawing the other two.

Sindhu concluded her message by wishing Rahane success beyond his playing days.

“Wishing you a fabulous second innings, filled with happiness, success and everything you love. Congratulations on a wonderful career!,” the ace shuttler said.

Rahane's final competitive appearance came for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League, where he captained the franchise over the last two seasons.

Dhawan's heartfelt message

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan shared a heartfelt message for Rahane, recalling their time together on tours and in dressing rooms.

"Jinks kitne tours, kitne dressing rooms, kitni partnerships... aur kitni yaadein. Captain ke roop mein bhi tujhe utna hi composed dekha, aur teammate ke roop mein bhi utna hi dependable. Bahar se hamesha calm... andar se sirf India ke liye ladne wala insaan. Ab agla chapter bhi utna hi khoobsurat ho. Lots of love, bro," Dhawan wrote on Instagram.

Sehwag reacts

Former India opener Virender Sehwag also described Rahane as one of the most underrated cricketers and praised his calm and composed approach.

"One of the most underrated cricketers, and the man who led India to its greatest ever overseas Test series win @ajinkyarahane88. Calm, Solid. Kabhi shor nahi kiya, aur apna best karta raha. Just like against SA in Delhi, 2015 after a wonderful first innings, may you have a great second innings, Ajinkya," Sehwag wrote on X.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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