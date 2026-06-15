Vaibhav Sooryavanshi got involved in a heated argument with Sri Lanka A players after he and Suryansh Shedge failed to take India A over the line in a match of the Tri-nation in Dambulla on Monday. The match ended in a tie after Sri Lanka reached 265/9 in 50 overs, chasing a 266-run target. A lengthy drama followed over whether the Super Over would take place at all due to light issues. More drama was in store when the Super Over started.

Sri Lanka scored 16 runs off six balls. All eyes were on Sooryavanshi and Shedge. However, the star duo could manage only nine runs. Things took a turn for the worse as Sooryavanshi was walking off. He was agitated after it looked like the celebrating Sri Lankan players told him something. He angrily approached one of the players and Sooryavanshi even pushed a Sri Lankan player. Before things could go worse other Sri Lankan players stepped in as Sooryavanshi and Shedge walked away.

Even when he was walking off, Sooryavanshi continually looked back and expressed his frustration .

A heated moment between vaibhav sooryavanshi and srilankan players pic.twitter.com/MZITyyrjwW — why is yashasvi jaiswal playing? (@kadaipaneer_) June 15, 2026

Vaibhav got into a heated argument with Sri Lankan players after the super over pic.twitter.com/wnGyEF6Nvw — Abhi (@AbhiMSD_07) June 15, 2026

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in fight pic.twitter.com/cNAbDrJ6gV - Infino Sports (@infinosports) June 15, 2026

Heated Moment between Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Sri Lanka A Team after Super over pic.twitter.com/DXRyEiSJWn - Ajay Jadeja (@AjayJadeja171) June 15, 2026

Earlier, Sooryavanshi (21 off 14) once again got out after a flying start but spin bowling all-rounders Suryansh Shedge 72 off 66 and Vipraj Nigam (51 off 49) hit timely fifties to take the visitors to 265. Sri Lanka A, who had gifted India A the game with a late batting collapse in the series opener, learned from that outing to take the game deep.

It was India A's second loss in the competition, having also gone down against Afghanistan A.

Sooryavanshi (21 off 14 balls) started by smashing pacer Chamika Gunasekara for a six and couple of boundaries but off-spinner Sahan Arachchige got one to slightly drift wide of his hitting arc and the southpaw hit across the line to spoon it towards point.

Tilak Varma (23) and his in-form deputy Ruturaj Gaikwad (32) added 52 for the third wicket in 9 overs but the Sri Lankan spinners made a comeback on a slowish track.

From 91 for 2, a middle-order slump had India tottering at 143 for 7 once off-spinner Vijaykanth Viyaskanth beat Gaikwad with an off-break to trap him plumb in-front.

Tilak was dismissed when he tried to smash slinger Kugathas Mathulan through point only to be caught by the fielder stationed there.

However, Mumbai's Shedge and UP's Nigam -- two multi-skilled players, who are on national selectors' 'targeted list' added 104 runs for the eighth wicket, indicating the depth coming through pathways structure.

Both are capable batters and have done well for their respective state sides in the domestic white ball events. It only helps Indian cricket that they are frontline spinners too.

While Shedge hit three fours and two sixes while Nigam hit six fours. Gauging the slowness of the pitch, the duo farmed strike and showed the importance of running between the wickets even as they punished the loose deliveries.

With PTI inputs

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