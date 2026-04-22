The cricketing world has its one and only 'God' in the form of Sachin Tendulkar, but former India cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth feels 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a 'Demi-God' in the making. Srikkanth, who has been a vocal advocate for the Rajasthan Royals opening batter's national selection, urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee chief Ajit Agarkar to fast-track Sooryavanshi into the Indian team.

In fact, Srikkanth, a member of India's 1983 World Cup-winning team under Kapil Dev, believes Sooryavanshi should have been part of the national squad for this year's T20 World Cup.

"This guy, Sooryavanshi... imagine someone playing such shots. That boy is simply outstanding and brilliant. Ajit, I'm telling you, you need to fast-track him. The next series, he should be playing. I've been saying this since last year. He should have been fast-tracked, even into the T20 World Cup squad. He doesn't need to be in the XI straightaway-first let him be in the 15, understand the environment, and get a feel for international cricket," Srikkanth told The Week.

"I think Sooryavanshi should be fast-tracked. No question of 'give him time, let him be consistent.' No chance. That guy can win matches for you just like that. Imagine, first ball, he hits Bumrah for a six. Hazlewood gets hammered-he's not bothered about who the bowler is. He's a prodigy," he added.

Srikkanth, who has also captained the Indian national team, recalled his experience leading the great Sachin Tendulkar in 1989 when the latter was just 16 years old. For Srikkanth, Tendulkar's early introduction to the Indian team helped him become the 'God of Cricket.' Similarly, Sooryavanshi could go on to become the 'Demi-God of Cricket.'

"When I went as captain in 1989, there was a prodigy-a 16-year-old Sachin Tendulkar. Today, he's the God of Cricket. Similarly, this boy could well become the next 'Demi-God' of cricket," he said.

It has already been reported that Sooryavanshi is a part of the shortlist that the Agarkar-led selection committee has prepared for the tour of Ireland after the completion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

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