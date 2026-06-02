Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the new wonderkid of Indian cricket, and the explosive nature of his batting has captured everyone's attention. Some suggest he could fetch a bid in the region of Rs 30 crore if he ever enters the IPL auction. Currently on a Rs 1.10 crore annual contract with the Rajasthan Royals, Sooryavanshi might have to wait one more year before his IPL salary changes. However, if industry experts are to be believed, the 15-year-old has already doubled his brand endorsement fees. The IPL 2026 season concluded for Sooryavanshi with 776 runs to his name, with a trend-setting strike-rate of 237.30. The numbers helped him earn several accolades, including the coveted Orange Cap and the title of the season's Most Valuable Player.

While Sooryavanshi's parents are managing his portfolio as far as brand endorsements are concerned, his IPL franchise, the Rajasthan Royals, is also said to be helping them. The teenager has already been seen endorsing brands like Complan and Red Bull, and now, several other brands are rushing to sign him, thanks to his IPL fireworks.

An industry expert, speaking to NDTV on the condition of anonymity, revealed that Sooryavanshi had almost doubled his endorsement fees. Before the start of IPL 2026, he signed deals in the region of Rs 1 crore each. However, he is now charging a fee ranging from Rs 1.5 to 2 crore per deal.

"Before the IPL, he had signed with a few brands in the price range of Rs 1 crore, but now he is looking at Rs 1.5 to 2 crore for endorsements. He did the deals in the range of Rs 1 crore with Complan and Red Bull. That's the approximate price range, but now he is looking at 1.5 to 2 crore," the source told NDTV.

READ | IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Didn't Just Break Records, He Changed Virat Kohli

At the age of 15, Sooryavanshi is at the very beginning of his cricketing career. As IPL 2026 pushes his brand value to new highs in Indian cricket, it is crucial for his parents and management team to handle these opportunities with caution.

Many former cricketers, legends, and experts have already started to speak of Sooryavanshi in the same breath as the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Sunil Gavaskar. While there is no denying his talent, the youngster still has a long way to go.

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | RCB Outplay CSK For 2nd Win On Trot, Ruturaj Gaikwad & Co Suffer 3rd Loss