One of the finest cricketing talents to have emerged from India, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, has taken the next major leap in his career after being selected for the national T20 team. The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee picked him for the upcoming tours of Ireland and England, handing him a promotion to the senior squad following his heroics in the Indian Premier League. With the Ireland T20I series only a few days away from commencement, the 15-year-old was presented with his Team India jersey-a priceless moment that left him completely overwhelmed.

For every budding cricketer, representing the national team is the ultimate goal. For Sooryavanshi, that dream has been fulfilled at the tender age of 15. Capturing the milestone perfectly, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of the exact moment Sooryavanshi received his maiden jersey from the team's renowned throwdown specialist, Raghu.

In the video, Sooryavanshi expressed that wearing the Indian jersey had been his ultimate dream ever since he first picked up a cricket bat.

"I mean, words cannot explain it. The reason I picked up a bat from day one and went to the cricket ground to practice. Today, that dream was fulfilled, and the biggest step in that journey was completed. I truly cannot put this feeling into words. It felt just like a dream, and the moment I saw that t-shirt, I couldn't stop smiling," he said.

Ladies & Gentlemen



The moment the nation has been waiting for has arrived!



Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in #TeamIndia jersey. Witness this incredibly special moment pic.twitter.com/sUUytFMPVw — BCCI (@BCCI) June 23, 2026

The teenage prodigy further admitted that he did not even know how to react when the jersey was delivered to his hotel room.

"Sometimes, something happens that you never even imagined could happen, and when it finally does, you don't know how to react, that was exactly how I felt," he added.

While Sooryavanshi has earned his place in India's T20I squad, he faces stiff competition for a spot in the playing XI. The young batter will have to compete with the likes of Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, and Ishan Kishan for the two opening slots.

Sooryavanshi was given the No. 3 jersey, previously worn by Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina.

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