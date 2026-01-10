Rishabh Pant is going through an interesting phase in his career. There were question marks over his place in the Indian ODI team, though he was picked for the upcoming series against New Zealand. Pant is also not being considered for the T20 matches. 2007 T20 World Cup winner Robin Uthappa feels Pant should not bat below No. 3 in T20s if he is to be at his absolute best.

"I am very patient personally with Pant. I still believe that because of that accident (a car crash in December 2022), we have not seen the best or maximum of Pant. I feel he is getting there and is building himself. I believe that if he opens or plays at three, we will see the best of him soon. The spot he is batting at - No. 4 or No. 5, especially in T20s - usse zyada galat cheez Rishabh nahi kar sakta. I was very happy when he was playing at three in the 2024 T20 World Cup. He is such a batter who should get more balls in T20 cricket. He should be given the freedom of the powerplay. I was so frustrated that he was the captain of LSG and batting at five. If this reaches him, bro, please open, you will shake Indian T20 cricket. He even scored that hundred at number three last year," Robin Uthappa said on his YouTube channel.

Robin Uthappa is so frustrated with Rishabh Pant batting at No. 5 for Lucknow Super Giants @DrSanjivGoenka, we kindly request you to convince Rishabh Pant to open the innings for LSG pic.twitter.com/PveKaKysei — RP17 Gang™ (@RP17Gang) January 9, 2026

"He must open. He will have the field open, and once he is set, no one can stop him. Why do you want to put yourself in a tough position? Maximize your potential. Once he is set, the field will not matter to him. Nothing will matter. He will smash it."

Uthappa also wants Sanju Samson to bat as an opener for Chennai Super Kings.

"Even if Samson plays at three in the IPL, I will be very angry. No one can give better starts than him and Abhishek at the moment. I am keeping Rohit and Virat aside. I think the starts and the presence - no one can do it better than Sanju and Abhishek. Maybe he can open with Ayush or whoever, but he also has to open. He brings that intimidation factor. He is also such a player who will not get out if he plays 10-15 balls at the start," he said.