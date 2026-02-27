All of Pakistan's eyes will be on the England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Super 8 Group 2 clash in Colombo on Friday. They know very well that if New Zealand beat England, their hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals will end even before they face Sri Lanka on Saturday. In fact, even if the match is washed out, New Zealand will join England from the group in the semi-finals. Rain has affected several T20 World Cup matches in Sri Lanka, and Pakistan would hope nothing of that sort happens today.

Currently, this is how the T20 World Cup Super 8 Group 2 points table stands:

1. England - 4 points, 2 matches, NRR +1.491

2. New Zealand - 3 points, 2 matches, NRR +3.050

3. Pakistan - 1 point, 2 matches, NRR -0.461

4. Sri Lanka - 0 points, 2 matches, NRR -2.800

Pakistan has every reason to cheer up, as early weather reports predict little to no rain in Colombo on Friday, according to AccuWeather.com.

The match is of greater significance to the Black Caps as they bid to seal a semi-final spot, while England are already through to the last-four stage after logging two consecutive wins.

The huge 61-run win over Sri Lanka has elevated New Zealand's net run rate to +3.050, and to ensure that they progress, the Kiwis simply need to avoid a heavy defeat.

Pakistan, after their defeat to England, have a net run rate of -0.461 and would not only need New Zealand to lose badly but also have to beat Sri Lanka by a big margin to eclipse the Black Caps' NRR.

New Zealand have shown that they are comfortable playing against as many as six spinners, as seen in the match versus Sri Lanka. They actually beat the co-hosts at their own game.

While Harry Brook and Will Jacks have both been comfortable against the likes of Saim Ayub, Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan, New Zealanders Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips and Cole McConchie could prove to be more handy on a slightly tackier Premadasa track compared to Pallekele.