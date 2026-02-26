The 1990s and even the 2000s were the peak of the India vs Pakistan rivalry. Unlike now, where the contests have become heavily one-sided in favour of the Indian cricket team, Pakistan used to give India a run for their money back then. The likes of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar, and Saqlain Mushtaq could lift their game whenever they faced India. Akhtar, still the fastest bowler the world has ever seen, witnessed the rivalry from close quarters. While he has been dominated by Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag several times, he has come out on top on occasions too.

Now, years later, while talking about Pakistan's tour of India in 1998-99, Akhtar revealed how he and Saqlain took "pills and injections" to reduce knee pain and play against India.

"When Saqlain got over 10 wickets - in Chennai and in Delhi too - Saqlain and I used to bet about Sachin's wickets. He said he would get Sachin out. I said I would get him - that's what I had been doing. I said, 'No, I'll do it this time, it's my turn,'" said Akhtar.

"My knees were swollen as the area was filled with fluid. His knees had gone in 1996, and mine gave way in 1997 in front of him. And now both of us secretly used to take pills and injections just to be able to play the match. Had any senior known this, they would have thrown out Saqlain. I was anyway on their target."

The last bilateral series between the countries happened in 2012-13. Now, India and Pakistan play only in ICC and continental events due to political tensions. India recently beat Pakistan at the T20 World Cup 2026.

On Tuesday, Akhtar had a meltdown on live television after the national team's crushing loss to England in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8. The result was a massive blow to Pakistan's hopes of reaching the semi-finals, as they must now rely on other results to advance. During a discussion on the Game On Hai TV show prior to the game, Akhtar had expressed a mix of hope and rivalry: "I just hope England play poorly so we can take the two points happily. Our joy will know no bounds if India get knocked out and we make it to the semi-finals."

However, Akhtar was left fuming after Pakistan suffered a heavy defeat in Pallekele. In a viral video, he questioned the leadership credentials of Salman Ali Agha, suggesting the batter is not capable of leading the team - a sharp U-turn for Akhtar, who was among the first to welcome the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) decision to appoint Agha as captain.