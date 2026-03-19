R Ashwin issued a grim warning regarding life after Jasprit Bumrah for the Indian cricket team. Bumrah has been the top performer for the side when it comes to pace bowling and his performances proved to be the difference in several high-profile matches. However, Ashwin believes that the team will struggle following Bumrah's retirement and pointed out that although India have a strong batting unit, the next generation may not find bowling as appealing in a format dominated by batters. “The pedigree of white-ball batters that we have is something else. I have no doubts that India will go on to win quite a few white-ball trophies over the next decade. That will be from our batting," Ashwin on Revsportz.

“What happens after Bumrah? He is a defining figure in this white-ball side," he added.

Ashwin went on to talk about the state of the current game where batters generally dominate on friendly pirches. In that situation, he believes that althoguh bowlers win tournaments for their teams, the prospect of becoming a bowler may lose its charm to youngsters.

“I am worried bowling is not as attractive as batting and kids might not take up the sport for those reasons. When I say sport, I think bowling and batting are different sports. Bowling as a sport is not attractive enough. It's like you are entertaining people, giving those sixes. So, who would really want to think that bowling will enable us to win tournaments or series," he said.

Ashwin also spoke about the culture within the Indian dressing room and the importance of looking beyond individual stars. “There is more to Indian cricket than just a couple of people,” he said.

He also supported Gautam Gambhir's approach to putting the team ahead of individuals.

“I like Gautam, and many people may have different opinions about him, but he is someone who always puts the team ahead of individuals,” Ashwin said. “He credits the team, not individuals, and that's something I admire.”