The top officials of the Pakistan Cricket Board are set to meet over this weekend here to decide on the future of Test captain Shan Masood and head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed. The meeting will be attended by PCB chairman Mohsin Khan and it will determine if Masood and Sarfaraz, who were in charge of the Bangladesh tour where the team was drubbed 0-2, would continue or not for the upcoming assignments in England and the West Indies.

“The most important decision is about whether Shan Masood will continue as Test captain for the tours of West Indies and England,” a PCB source said.

“Many selectors and some board officials believe it is time to give Salman Ali Agha the chance to lead the Test side now,” the source said, adding that despite Masood's desire to continue, the outcome in Bangladesh could go against him.

Agha is already in charge of the national squad in white-ball formats.

The source added that the PCB has not yet finalised any deal with Sarfaraz, and former skipper Younis Khan is being touted to come in as the next head coach.

“For the time being it appears that Sarfaraz will remain until a deal is reached with Younis, who has always been a tough negotiator when it comes to holding any post in the board,” the official said.

Former captain Mohammad Hafeez is another choice for the role of the head coach but nothing has been finalised yet, despite PCB officials holding discussions with both.

“The situation will become clear by Saturday when the meeting is scheduled but apparently Mohsin Naqvi wants changes as he is not satisfied with the overall progress of Pakistan cricket,” the official said.

Naqvi also wants to reduce the burden of those officials who hold dual roles in the PCB. At present, former skipper Misbah Ul Haq, Asad Shafiq, Sarfaraz and Aaqib Javed are the national selectors while some of them are also holding other roles in the board.

The head coach for white ball formats, Mike Hesson, is also involved in selection matters.

Meanwhile, a decision over the appointment of the Director (international cricket), could also be taken in the meeting.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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