Indian cricket team chief selector Ajit Agarkar has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to extend his tenure till the 2027 ODI World Cup, according to Times Of India. Agarkar's contract was extended by a year just before IPL 2025 as a reward for India winning the 2025 Champions Trophy and 2024 T20 World Cup. The report claimed that discussions are underway regarding his request but nothing concrete has emerged as of now. Another former Indian cricket team player from the West Zone was reportedly the front-runner to succeed Agarkar but nothing has developed on that front as well. The request is believed to be well-timed as it came just after the T20 World Cup 2026 triumph.

Back in 2020-21, when the top selector's post had opened up, it was Chetan Sharma who had pipped him despite Agarkar being an applicant.

When the opportunity finally came his way in mid-2023, he inherited a responsibility to rebuild trust in a selection process that is constantly under public glare.

In the broader history of India's selection committees, particularly in the years following the influential tenures of Dilip Vengsarkar and Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Agarkar has arguably been among the most talked-about chairman.

That attention has come not merely from the position he holds but from the nature of decisions he has been willing to take.

Over the past three years, the Indian team has played four ICC finals (2023 ODI World Cup, 2024 T20 World Cup, 2025 Champions Trophy, 2026 T20 World Cup), winning two and losing one. It could be three wins overall if India wins on Sunday against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final.

While the players and support staff rightfully command the spotlight for performances on the field, the selectors' role in shaping squads for global tournaments cannot be overlooked.

Agarkar's tenure has been marked by calls that demanded conviction that could withstand criticism. His bullish backing of Suryakumar Yadav as a long-term T20I captain over Hardik Pandya was one such move.

Far more sensitive was the decision to replace an extremely successful and sentimental favourite Rohit Sharma as ODI captain.

In both instances, Agarkar did not attempt to hide behind silence. He fronted up, taking the inevitable bullets that came with high-profile calls.

If statistics alone were the parameter, every cricket lover could pick their own playing eleven. But selection is rarely that straightforward.

It demands the ability to identify players, understand roles and visualise how individuals fit into a larger tactical framework. On that front, it must be said that Agarkar and his panel, earlier comprising S Sharath (now replaced by Pragyan Ojha), along with Subroto Banerjee (now replaced by RP Singh), SS Das and Ajay Ratra, have done more than a commendable job in white-ball cricket.

(With PTI inputs)