USA Cricket Announced As ICC's Newest Member

Updated: 08 January 2019 22:41 IST

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday welcomed USA Cricket as its 105th member.

USA Cricket on Tuesday became International Cricket Council's (ICC) 105th member, the governing body announced in a media release. According to an ICC statement, USA Cricket's application to become the 93rd Associate Member in accordance with the ICC Constitution was approved by ICC Members following the Membership Committee's recommendation to the ICC Board late last year and is implemented with immediate effect. As a member of the ICC, USA Cricket is now eligible to receive funding in accordance with the ICC Development Funding Policy and can sanction domestic and international cricket in the United States.

Welcoming the new body, ICC Chief Executive David Richardson said: "This is the culmination of a great deal of hard work and I would like to congratulate the Chair of USA Cricket, Paraag Marathe, and the Board, on this important milestone and wish them all the very best for the future."

USA Cricket Board Chair Paraag Marathe said: "USA Cricket was established to bring together the cricket community in the United States, develop the game and unlock the sport's undoubted potential for growth. Today's confirmation that it is the ICC's newest member is a significant staging post on that journey."

"As David mentioned, this recognition is not just the work of our Board but is a result of thousands of volunteer hours over the last 18 months and USA Cricket appreciates the time, effort and sacrifice of all those involved.

"On behalf of our Board of Directors and the entire U.S. cricket community, I also want to thank the ICC and the other 104-member countries for your faith in us to deliver on the nearly limitless potential for cricket in the United States. We do not take this responsibility lightly and pledge to lead this great game with the integrity, passion and tireless work ethic that is a foundation for global cricket."

(With IANS Inputs)

