Cricket fans around India were taken aback after the news of Arjun Tendulkar's engagement with Saaniya Chandok went viral. Son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun got engaged to Saaniya, who is the granddaughter of prominent Mumbai entrepreneur Ravi Ghai, on Wednesday. Sources told NDTV that the couple got engaged in a private ceremony. Social media went on over-drive after the news came to light. Let's have a look at some unseen pics of Saaniya Chandok. (Who is Ravi Ghai?)

1. According to a report in India Today, Saaniya is the granddaughter of promiment Mumbai entrepreneur Ravi Ghai.

2. The Ghai family is famous for its services in hospitality and food industries. They are the owners of the InterContinental hotel and Brooklyn Creamery.

3. It is worth noting that Arjun and his sister Sara have often been spotted with Saaniya before the couple's engagment.

4. Saaniya has a private account on Instagram with only 805 followers, including Arjun and Sara Tendulkar.

5. Saaniya is reportedly associated with pet care industry, being the founder of Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP, a premium pet grooming and retail brand based in Mumbai.

All about Arjun Tendulkar

Arjun is a left-arm pacer, who could also add valauble contributions with the bat. The bowler piles his trade for Goa in domestic cricket. In 17 First-Class games, he has picked 37 wickets while also scoring 532 runs.

Arjun has played 24 T20s, scalping 27 wickets and scoring 119 runs. He has featured in 18 one-dayers (List A), picking 25 wickets and scoring 102 runs.

The fast bowler has also played for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. He made his IPL debut in 2023, playing four matches in the season. He picked three wickets in it. In the next season, Arjun could play just one game and remained wicketless in it.

It is worth nothing that Arjun Tendulkar's first IPL wicket was Bhuvneshwar Kumar, which had come against SunRisers Hyderabad. He was retained by MI for the 2024 season while the following mega auction saw the franchise buy Arjun for a sum of INR 30 lakh.