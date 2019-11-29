New Zealand batsman, Neil Broom brought up his ninth List A century while playing for Otago against Wellington in the Ford Trophy on Friday. Neil Broom smashed 13 boundaries en route to his hundred to help Otago edge past Wellington by just 2 runs. During his knock of 112, the 36-year-old left everyone stunned when he lofted a short delivery over the wicketkeeper's head for a four. Wellington's skipper Hamish Bennett bowled a slower bouncer but Broom was up to the task as he managed to help the ball on its way towards the fence. Otago Cricket took to Twitter to share the video of Neil Broom's brilliance with the bat. "Seen anything like this before? Neil Broom used every part of the ground to reach his 112 against the @wgtnfirebirds," the video was captioned.
In the match, Otago opted to bat after winning the toss. Riding on Neil Broom's hundred and a half-century from Mitch Renwick, they posted a competitive total of 262 for six in their innings.
In reply, Wellington were off to a poor start as they lost both their openers with just two runs on the board.
Wellington were four for 46 when Malcom Nofal (87) and Devon Conway (70) tried to steady the ship with a partnership of 64 runs for the fifth wicket.
Once Otago managed to send Conway back to the pavilion, wickets started to fell from the other end.
With three runs needed off the last three deliveries, Malcom Nofal failed to make his ground as the duo of Hamish Rutherford and Mitch Renwick ran out the left-hander to secure four points for Otago.