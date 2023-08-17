United Arab Emirates are all set to host New Zealand for a three-match T20I series, which will kick-start from Thursday in Dubai. The Blackcaps will be playing their first T20I match since April and will look to prepare for the upcoming series against England and the T20 World Cup 2024. Interestingly, the two teams have never played a T20I match against each other before and this will be first time that New Zealand and UAE will be squaring off against each other in the shortest format.

When will the UAE vs New Zealand, 1st T20I match be played?

The UAE vs New Zealand, 1st T20I match will be played on Thursday, August 17.

Where will the UAE vs New Zealand, 1st T20I match be played?

The UAE vs New Zealand, 1st T20I match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Advertisement

What time will the UAE vs New Zealand, 1st T20I match start?

The UAE vs New Zealand, 1st T20I match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UAE vs New Zealand, 1st T20I match?

The UAE vs New Zealand, 1st T20I match will be broadcast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in India.

Advertisement

Where to follow the live streaming of the UAE vs New Zealand, 1st T20I match?

The UAE vs New Zealand, 1st T20I match will be streamed live on Fan Code app and website.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)