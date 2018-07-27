U-19 Test: India Thrash Sri Lanka By Innings And 147 Runs

A brilliant all-round show helped India Under-19 thrash Sri Lanka Under-19 by an innings and 147 runs in the second and final Youth Test to seal the series 2-0 on Thursday. In this Test, first the Indian batters put up a clinical show to post a mammoth score of 613/8 and then the bowlers did a fantastic job to bundle out the hosts twice in the four day match. Continuing day four for 47/3, overnight batsmen Nuwanidu Fernando (28) and S. Senarathne (3) could not stop the fall of wickets as the latter was dismissed after adding 10 odd runs to the score with Fernando.

Next to depart was Pasindu Sooriyabandara (10). He was dismissed by in-form bowler Siddharth Desai when the scoreboard was reading 76.

With the top five players back in the hut, the onus fell on Fernando who was playing well at the other end. But soon he was also dismissed by Siddharth.

The lower-order batsmen Sonal Dinusha (26) T Mendis (0) and Nipun Malinga (16) also could not contribute and got out cheaply.

For India, Siddharth was the most successful among the bowlers, scalping four wickets in the second innings. Yatin Mangwani and Ayush Badoni took two wickets each.

Earlier, in the first innings, Sri Lanka were dismissed for 316. Pasindu Sooriyabandara (115) played handsomely and he was also supported by Sonal Dinusha (51) but lack of support from other players cost them.

Mohit Jangra took four wickets in the first innings.