On Friday, the ICC and all its stakeholders will convene virtually for an important meeting to discuss the 2025 Champions Trophy dates and venue. By now, those aspects should have been finalised, but the BCCI's reluctance to send the Indian cricket team to Pakistan, the designated hosts, and the Pakistan Cricket Board's refusal to accept a hybrid model of hosting have complicated matters. On Friday, representatives from 12 ICC full member countries, three from associate nations, an independent director along with the ICC chairman and CEO are likely to be part of the meeting.

According to a report in the Indian Express, the ICC may place two plans in front of the panel. The first one is to hold three of India's group stage games, one semi-final and the final in a neutral country - with UAE a likely choice due to its geographical proximity to Pakistan (making it easier for other teams to travel to and fro rom the country). The second plan is that if Indian cricket team does not qualify for knockouts, both semi-finals and final take place in Pakistan.

A voting may also take place among the member boards. The majority's decision will be the final one and then PCB will have to decide its course. According to reports, the 19-day window for the tournament is February 19 to March 9.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra said that next year's Champions Trophy, scheduled to be played in Pakistan, can't happen without India's participation in the tournament. He further backed the Indian government's decision not to send the national cricket team to Pakistan due to security and political tensions between the neighbours.

The right choice should be made and it is beyond our understanding what would be the right call. India's travel to Pakistan is not decided by the BCCI but by the Indian government. If they have decided not to travel to Pakistan then it is completely right. Wherever it (Champions Trophy) will be played, it can't happen without India," Chopra told IANS on Thursday.

"The truth is that an ICC event can't happen without India. We'll get to know where it will be played and the decision taken by the Indian government is absolutely correct," he added.