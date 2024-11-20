Indian cricket team star batter Virat Kohli's social media post just ahead of the Test series against Australia left a lot of fans worried. Kohli is currently in Australia with the first Test match starting on Friday and he has been practicing hard in the nets. It has not been a good year for the veteran cricketer as he struggled to score runs in the Test series against New Zealand as India slumped to a 0-3 loss in the three-match series. Kohli took to social media to to announce the ten-year anniversary of his apparel brand, Wrogn. However, the wording of the social media post left a lot of fans quite puzzled.

"Looking back, we've always been a bit different. We never fitted into any box they tried putting us in. Two misfits, who just clicked. We've changed over the years, but always done things our way. Some called us crazy; others didn't get it," a message from Virat Kohli read on X (formerly Twitter).

"But honestly? We didn't care. We were busy figuring out who we are. Ten years of ups and downs, and even the pandemic couldn't shake us. If anything, it reminded us - being different is our strength. So here's to ten years of doing it our way- the Wrogn way. Here's to being Wrogn. And here's to the next ten! Wrogn, for the right kind of man," the post concluded.

Ahead of the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test, Ricky Ponting hailed the talismanic Virat Kohli, calling him an absolute superstar of the game who is deeply passionate about the way he plays, which in turn has earned him lots of respect in Australia.

“Kohli is a star. He's a superstar, has been a superstar of the game for so long. He's passionate about the way that he plays. He's passionate about his team. He wants to win and he plays with his heart on his sleeve.

“That's what superstar players generate and create all around the world. And there's lots of different degrees of that. That's what superstar players generate and create all around the world. And there's lots of different degrees of that.

“You think about other players like when Steve Smith goes to the UK (United Kingdom) and gets booed when he walks onto the ground. I mean, that's all part of, I guess, the theatre that comes with international sports,” said Ponting on the ICC Review Show.

(With IANS inputs)