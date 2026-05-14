Afghanistan's cricket stars Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi visited ailing former national team pacer Shapoor Zadran on Wednesday as he continues treatment for a rare and life-threatening disease. Zadran has been diagnosed with Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), and the 38-year-old left-arm pacer has been admitted to a hospital in the Delhi-NCR region, where he has been undergoing treatment for the past few months. "Today in Greater Noida, India, along with @rashidkhan_19, we met our dear brother Shapoor Jaan. Seeing the same tall, passionate and strong-hearted Shapoor, whom we have always admired fighting bravely on the cricket field, lying on a hospital bed was truly heartbreaking," wrote Nabi on 'X' following his meeting with Zadran in hospital.

Today in Greater Noida, India, along with @rashidkhan_19, we met our dear brother Shapoor Jaan.



Seeing the same tall, passionate and strong-hearted Shapoor, whom we have always admired fighting bravely on the cricket field, lying on a hospital bed was truly heartbreaking.



May... pic.twitter.com/uTjPcj6vvx — Mohammad Nabi (@MohammadNabi007) May 13, 2026

He also shared images of Zadran from the intensive care unit of a Greater Noida hospital and said he was praying for his former teammate's speedy recovery.

"May Allah Almighty grant him complete and speedy recovery through His endless mercy and blessings and may he soon return healthy, smiling and reunited with his beloved family, friends and supporters.

HLH, which mainly affects children, is a condition in which the immune system becomes severely impaired. The patient suffers from hyperinflammation triggered by an overactive immune response, leading to damage to the body's tissues, including the bone marrow, liver, spleen and lymph nodes.

Shapoor initially responded well to treatment and was discharged from hospital, but suffered a relapse after 20 days.

Shapoor has played 44 ODIs and 36 T20Is for Afghanistan between 2009 and 2020.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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