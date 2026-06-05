The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to announce India's squads for the upcoming T20I series and the Asian Games. India will play against Ireland in a two-match series in the shortest format in late June. This will be followed by five T20Is against England in the month of July. Around two months later, India will send its team to Japan to feature in the Asian Games 2026. The cricket matches at the quadrennial event will be held between September 17 and October 3. It is worth noting that the games will be played in the T20 format, with the contests taking place at the Korogi Athletic Park in Aichi Prefecture.

The BCCI will also announce the squad for India A's two multi-day matches in Sri Lanka.

On Friday, the Board put out a press release and informed that its Men's Selection Committee will meet at its headquarters in Mumbai on Saturday to pick India's squads for:

a) Two-match T20I series against Ireland

b) Five-match T20I series against England

c) 2026 Asian Games in Japan

d) India A's two multi-day matches in Sri Lanka

The Board further stated that the meeting will be followed by a press conference to be addressed by chief selector Ajit Agarkar and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia.

The press conference will begin at 1:00 PM IST on the 4th floor of the BCCI headquarters.

Focus on Shreyas, Sooryavanshi and Suryakumar

As per NDTV sources, Suryakumar Yadav is all but set to be replaced by Shreyas Iyer as India's T20I captain. While Suryakumar has done nothing wrong in terms of captaincy, his poor batting performances have emerged as the major reason behind the big decision taken by the selection committee. Additionally, Iyer's all-round show as a captain as well as a batter has made him the front-runner to take over the position from Suryakumar.

During the squad announcement, focus will also be on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old wonderkid has surprised one and all with his terrific batting display. He won the Orange Cap in IPL 2026 with 776 runs, further strengthening his case for an India debut.

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