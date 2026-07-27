India pacer Arshdeep Singh left fans stunned after sharing pictures with actress Samreen Kaur on social media. The left-arm seamer, who was part of India's white-ball tours of Ireland and England, is currently in the United Kingdom enjoying a short vacation with the actress. Arshdeep and Samreen sparked widespread speculation during IPL 2026 after being spotted together on multiple occasions. However, neither of them has confirmed nor denied the rumours surrounding their relationship. Their latest social media post, though, has once again got fans talking.

Taking to Instagram, Arshdeep posted a series of adorable pictures with Samreen and captioned them, "My Person", along with a heart emoji. While the two have not made anything official, their chemistry has once again fuelled dating rumours among fans.

A few days earlier, Samreen had also shared a picture with Arshdeep on her Instagram Story, where the two were seen flaunting matching gold pendants.

On the cricketing front, Arshdeep faced criticism during IPL 2026 for his viral social media reels at a time when Punjab Kings endured a dramatic slump and eventually missed out on a playoff berth. The pacer was criticised by some fans for being active on social media instead of focusing on his performances.

Arshdeep was last seen in India's three-match ODI series against England, which the visitors lost 2-1 after suffering a 27-run defeat in the deciding match. The left-arm pacer had a forgettable outing in that game, conceding 72 runs without taking a wicket.

Before the ODI series, India endured a difficult five-match T20I series against England, losing four matches, while one game was washed out due to rain. Despite the team's struggles, Arshdeep emerged as India's leading wicket-taker in the series with four wickets.

Following the England tour, Arshdeep was rested for the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe. India went on to complete a memorable clean sweep in Harare on Sunday, marking Shreyas Iyer's first series victory as captain of the national team.

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