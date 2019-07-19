England cricket team, following their maiden World Cup triumph at Lord's on July 14, was presented with a custom made WWE championship belt by WWE's chief operating officer, Triple H, on Friday. England beat New Zealand on a boundary-count tie-breaker rule after both the match and the Super Over ended in ties. This is not the first time that Triple H has gifted a personalised WWE championship belt to a cricket team. In 2017, Triple H sent a custom-made WWE championship belt to Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma, after MI won the Indian Premier League (IPL) title for the third time.

Triple H took to Twitter to share the customised championship title.

An incredible tournament, an awe-inspiring final, and a team of worthy champions. Congratulations to @EnglandCricket for winning the ICC Men's @CricketWorldCup 2019! This custom @WWE Championship is YOURS! @WWEUK pic.twitter.com/hSesoSIwcc — Triple H (@TripleH) July 19, 2019

England started the World Cup 2019 as favourites to claim the coveted title. In the final at Lord's, they went past New Zealand thanks to a superior boundary count.

In the final, at the end of 100 overs, both teams finished at 241 runs, the match went into a Super Over but even that ended in a tie after both sides managed to score 15 runs each. As per the ICC rules, England were then crowned world champions because they had hit more boundaries in the summit clash.

For England, Ben Stokes stood out in the final scoring a match-winning knock of 84. For his unbeaten knock, Stokes was adjudged the player of the match in the final of the showpiece event.