Rohit Sharma Receives Special Gift From WWE Star Triple H

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Friday received a customised World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) championship belt from the Chief Operating Officer, Triple H, for lifting the 2017 India Premier League title for a record third time, beating first time finalists Rising Pune Supergiant. Just a day after Sharma lifted the title, Paul Michael Levesque, who goes by the ring name of Triple H and the Game, sent congratulatory tweets to the team saying that something special was headed their way: "Congratulations, @mipaltan. @WWE has something headed your way! @WWEIndia."

Breaking the suspense, Triple H, took to Twitter on July 13 to reveal the customised championship belt with the logo of MI team on the side plates: ".@MIPaltan @ImRo45 as promised, the @WWE Title is on its way... Congratulations! @WWEIndia."

Coincidently, MI won the title the same day that Indian-origin wrestler Jinder Mahal won the WWE Championship by beating Randy Orton.

Sharma took to Twitter and Instagram to share the picture of him holding the belt and replied to the 14-time WWE champion, "This is unreal, to be holding this championship belt from the champion himself. Lot of fond memories. Thank you @TripleH & @WWE @mipaltan."

By lifting the coveted 2017 IPL title, the 30-year-old right-handed batsman became the most successful player by winning the league four times -- once with Deccan Chargers in 2009 and thrice with MI in 2013, 2015 and 2017 -- and also the first captain to lift the titles three times.

This is not the first when Triple H sent out customised championship belts to winners of big league games.

Earlier this year, after Chelsea won the 2016-17 Premier League title, the former wrestler sent them a congratulatory message along with a WWE championship belt with the football club's logo on the side plates. "Congratulations to John Terry and @ChelseaFC on winning the @PremierLeague!"