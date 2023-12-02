Team India's squads for the upcoming tour of South Africa has been the topic of discussion lately. After reports emerged that veteran Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will miss the white-ball leg of tour (three T20Is and as many ODIs), the BCCI confirmed earlier this week that the star batters will return to the team for two-match Test series, starting December 26. With Rohit rested and vice-captain Hardik Pandya out injured, KL Rahul will lead the team in the 50-over format, while Suryakumar Yadav will get his first taste of India captaincy away from home, having led the side to a T20I series-win over Australia on Friday.

Speaking on Hardik's injury, former India pacer Ashish Nehra feels the all-rounder's absence has made the situation tricky for the team.

"I don't know about captaincy, there is still time. It is a tricky one for the selectors also. Hardik Pandya also got injured and it will be interesting to see when he comes back into the Indian side. If Hardik Pandya plays straight in the IPL, it will be difficult for any selection committee," Nehra said on Jio Cinema.

Nehra also spoke on the uncertainity over Rohit and Kohli's T20I future. The Gujarat Titans head coach feels both can return to the T20I side if they want to.

"Somebody like Rohit Sharma. Somebody like Virat Kohli. If they are fit, we do not need to discuss their form. Definitely, they will be there in the Caribbean and USA," he added.

Rohit and Kohli's requests to the BCCI for a break from white-ball cricket in South Africa was accepted by the board.

News agency PTI reported that Hardik is no longer an automatic choice for T20 captaincy in the T20 World Cup next year if Rohit decides to play the shortest format.

"Rohit has been offered T20 captaincy but he is in UK on a holiday and wants an extended break after four months of gruelling season till end of the World Cup. But as captain, he has the highest respect for the dressing room and if he agrees to lead India in T20 World Cup, he will lead," a BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

(With PTI Inputs)