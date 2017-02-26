 
Top BCCI Officials Under COA Scanner After Attending N Srinivasan Meet

Updated: 26 February 2017 21:37 IST

Both Amitabh Choudhary and Aniruddh Chaudhary are known to be hard-core N Srinivasan loyalists but their presence in the meeting may not go down well with the Vinod Rai-led four-member panel.

Both Amitabh Choudhary and Aniruddh Chaudhary are known to be hard-core N Srinivasan loyalists © NDTV

New Delhi:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) current joint secretary Amitabh Choudhary and treasurer Aniruddh Chaudhary's presence at an informal unsanctioned gathering, arranged by former president N Srinivasan has brought them under the scanner of Committee of Administrators (COA). Both Amitabh and Aniruddh are known to be hard-core Srinivasan loyalists but their presence in the meeting may not go down well with the Vinod Rai-led four-member panel. At a time when COA is trying to set the house in order, participation in a meeting which mainly comprised officials ousted by Supreme Court verdict may be seen as an act of defiance.

It was meeting which N Srinivasan termed as "gathering of disqualified friends over a cup of tea" but the mere presence of Amitabh and Aniruddh is going to put BCCI in a fix.

"Even though they (Amitabh and Aniruddh) were barred from attending IPL auctions but technically they are still officials under the current BCCI regime run by COA. Both are still authorised signatories, who sign cheques (only after clearance from COA). They are free to attend any meeting but how COA will perceive it is a different matter," a top BCCI source said.

"They are signatories simply because COA will then have to deal with extensive paperwork and financial matters when they are trying to put the house in order. Also they are duty bound to sign each payment that is cleared by COA within three working days. So they still are a part of BCCI," the source added.

Highlights
  • N Srinivasan termed the meeting as "gathering of disqualified friends".
  • Amitabh Choudhary is BCCI's curent joint secretary.
  • Aniruddh Chaudhary is BCCI's treasurer.
