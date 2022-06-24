The 2022 season of the Tamil Nadu Premier League began on a dramatic note as the first match turned out to be a thriller decided in a Super Over. But there was drama galore otherwise too, with Baba Aparajith running N Jagadeesan out at the non-striker's end while running in to bowl and the opening batter responding with a one-fingered salute. In the fourth over of the Chepauk Super Gillies' chase against Nellai Royal Kings, Jagadeesan was caught backing up by Baba Aparajith, who went on to 'Mankad' him. As a frustrated Jagadeesan walked back to the dugout, he turned back in the direction of the bowlers and raised his middle-finger.

But Jagadeesan wasn't done. After he took off his gloves, he made the obscene gesture again.

Watch: N Jagadeesan gets Mankaded, responds with middle finger

Custodians of cricket laws, the Marylebone Cricket Club, recently re-classified the controversial runout, from law 41's 'unfair play' and incorporated it within law 38 pertaining to legitimate run outs.

Jagadeesan had made 25 off 15 before his dismissal.

Earlier, the Nellai Royal Kings had scored 184/4 on the back of Sanjay Yadav's stunning 47-ball 87 and opener Laxmesha Suryaprakash's 50-ball 62.

In reply, Jagadeesan's opening partner scored 64 off 42 but the team was still in trouble.

However, S Harish Kumar hit two fours and a six in the final over to tie the scores and take the match into the Super Over.

Jagadeesan's six off the final ball of their Super Over saw the Super Ghillies score 9 runs. But the Royal Kings chased it down in five deliveries to win the opening fixture.