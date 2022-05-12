Former Australia captain Tim Paine has been omitted from Tasmania's list of contracted players, leaving dark clouds over his playing career. Paine, who had stepped down as Australia's Test captain following a 'sexting' scandal, had taken an indefinite "mental health break" from the game. After taking break from cricket, Paine had returned to the Tasmanian cricket fold with an unofficial coaching role late last season. The Tasmanian Tigers have named a predominantly unchanged squad from last season, which saw them narrowly miss out on the finals in both the Sheffield Shield and Marsh One-Day Cup, finishing third in both competitions.

With Paine axed from the squad, the Tigers have boosted their pace bowling attack, handing contract to Australia pacer Billy Stanlake, who decided to change his allegiance from Queensland to Tasmania.

Veteran pacer Peter Siddle, who is currently playing from Somerset in the County Championship, has also penned a one-year contract extension.

While Tasmania had missed out on two finals last season, head coach Jeff Vaughan is convinced that there isn't much need for changes.

"There is a good mix of senior and emerging players within the list, and on the back of a promising season 2021-22 we are excited for what's ahead," he was quoted as saying by Cricket.com.au.

"With hopefully a full fixture of for both and red and white ball cricket this year, I'm really excited and confident about what this group can produce," he added.

Tasmanian Tigers 2022-23 contract list: Tom Andrews, Gabe Bell, Jackson Bird, Iain Carlisle, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, Brad Hope, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Sam Rainbird, Peter Siddle, Jordan Silk, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Beau Webster, Mac Wright. Rookies: Nick Davis, Jarrod Freeman, Mitch Owen, Nivethan Radhakrishnan

Ins: Nick Davis, Billy Stanlake. Outs: Tim Paine