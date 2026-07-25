Usman Tariq's bowling action has been questioned once again. This time, it is Australia all-rounder Tim David who appealed to the umpire against the bowler. It happened during the fourth match of The Hundred Men's Competition 2026 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Trent Rockets' David was batting on a score of two when he was outfoxed by a delivery from Birmingham Phoenix's Usman. The Pakistan spinner bowled it a tad fuller outside off stump with his unique stop-and-pause side-arm action, and David edged the ball to the wicketkeeper.

As the umpire raised his finger following a caught-behind appeal, Tim David requested it to be given a no-ball. He even tried to review the umpire's decision, but in vain.

Watch it here:

Tim David becomes the latest player to question Usman Tariq's bowling action. pic.twitter.com/v72MgIHrqN — Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) July 25, 2026

The video went viral on social media, with fans expressing divided opinions.

"Anyone who can't see he's throwing simply isn't looking. He doesn't do it every delivery and I'm sure his arm is straight when the ICC checks him, but that was a definite throw. Needs sorting out," wrote a fan.

"Cricket is a joke if umpires don't step in. This is chucking," wrote another user.

Another fan opined, "When batting gets tough, question the bowling action."

According to Clause 21.2 of the MCC Laws regarding a fair delivery in respect of the arm, a bowler must not throw the ball.

"A ball is fairly delivered in respect of the arm if, once the bowler's arm has reached the level of the shoulder in the delivery swing, the elbow joint is not straightened partially or completely from that instant until the ball has left the hand. This definition shall not debar a bowler from flexing or rotating the wrist in the delivery swing," the law states.

"Although it is the primary responsibility of the striker's end umpire to assess the fairness of a delivery in this respect, there is nothing in this Law to debar the bowler's end umpire from calling and signalling No ball if he/she considers that the ball has been thrown," it adds.

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