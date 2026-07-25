Indian batter and T20I vice-captain Tilak Varma overtook stalwarts MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina and teammate Ishan Kishan, becoming the seventh-highest run-getter for Team India in T20Is. Tilak climbed up the T20I scoring charts further during the second T20I against Zimbabwe at Harare, scoring 60* in 29 balls, with five fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 206.90. Now Tilak, India's seventh-highest T20I run-getter, has scored 1,634 runs in 58 T20Is and 55 innings at an average of 44.16 and a strike rate of 145.37, with two centuries and nine fifties, with a best score of 120*.

He has now surpassed Dhoni (1,617 runs in 98 matches at an average of 37.60, with a strike rate of 126.13 and two fifties) and Raina (1,605 runs in 78 matches at an average of 29.18 and a strike rate of 134.87, with a century and five fifties) in all-time T20I run-scoring charts for India.

The top three run-getters for India in T20Is are: Rohit Sharma (4,231 runs in 159 T20Is and 151 innings at an average of 32.05 and a strike rate of 140.89, with five centuries and 32 fifties), Virat Kohli (4,188 runs in 125 matches and 117 innings at an average of 48.69 and a strike rate of 137.04, including a century and 38 fifties) and Suryakumar Yadav (3,272 runs in 113 matches and 107 innings at an average of 36.35 and a strike rate of 162.94, including four centuries and 25 fifties).

This year has been a mixed bag for Tilak in T20Is, with 451 runs in 18 matches and innings at an average of 34.69 and a strike rate of almost 149, with three fifties and a best score of 60*.

Coming to the match, India was put to bat first by Zimbabwe, who elected to field first. After Abhishek Sharma (8) and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (20 in nine balls) departed early, Kishan put on a 66-run stand with skipper Shreyas Iyer (25 in 20 balls, with four boundaries) and a 94-run stand with Tilak, scoring 81 in 44 balls, with nine fours and two sixes. India made 219/5 in 20 overs.

Blessing Muzarabani (1/36 in four overs) and Newman Nyamhuri (1/25 in three overs) were among the top wicket-takers for Zimbabwe.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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