Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's India A will be in action on Sunday as they take on Sri Lanka A in the final of the Tri-Nation Series at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium. When the two sides met earlier this week during the round-robin phase, Sooryavanshi was involved in a heated on-field altercation with Sri Lanka's Vishen Halambage after India A lost a thrilling match via a Super Over. Speaking ahead of the final, India A captain Tilak Varma backed the 15-year-old prodigy to continue playing with freedom, playing down scrutiny over his temperament in the ongoing series.

"I've told him to keep playing his natural game, enjoy and not take pressure. At his age, this is the time to learn and express himself. Whatever he has achieved so far has come from playing positively. There's no reason to change that," Tilak told Sportstar.

Tilak expressed confidence that Sooryavanshi would come good in the final, urging the 15-year-old to trust his natural game.

"As captain, I told him I'm always there if he needs anything. Just keep learning, keep enjoying the game and trust your strengths. So, we are backing him and hoping that he comes good in the final. And, if he gets going, we all know what he's capable of doing. I hope he keeps going in the final," he added.

Tilak has been named vice-captain for India's upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England, which will mark Sooryavanshi's first tour with the senior national team.

The dynamic southpaw, however, admitted that transitioning from the junior level to the senior setup will be the real test for the 15-year-old prodigy.

"It will definitely be challenging for him when he makes that transition to the senior men's team. He's come from U-19 cricket, had a fantastic IPL and is now representing a senior side. But he's extremely talented. If he gets going, he can finish games on his own. The most important thing for someone like him is backing. Young players need freedom," explained Tilak.

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