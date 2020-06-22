The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday confirmed that three players Haider Ali, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan have tested positive for the coronavirus. The PCB, in its press release, said that all three players showed no symptoms prior to the testing they underwent in Rawalpindi on Sunday. "The Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed three players - Haider Ali, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan - have tested positive for Covid-19," the PCB said in a release.

"The players had shown no symptoms until they were tested in Rawalpindi on Sunday ahead of the Pakistan men's national cricket team's tour to England," it added.

The PCB also added that the players have been advised to self-isolate themselves with immediate effect.

"The PCB medical panel is in contact with the three who have been advised to immediately go into self-isolation," read the statement.

Two other players Imad Wasim and Usman Shinwari also underwent the test in Rawalpindi have tested negative for the virus. Both of them will travel to Lahore on June 24 before leaving for the England tour.

"Imad Wasim and Usman Shinwari, also screened in Rawalpindi, have tested negative and, as such, will travel to Lahore on 24 June," it added.

The PCB also stated that all the other players and team officials except senior cricketer Shoaib Malik, bowling coach Waqar Younis and Cliffe Deacon got themselves tested at their respective centres, and their results are expected to arrive on Tuesday.

"The other players and team officials, barring Cliffe Deacon, Shoaib Malik and Waqar Younis, underwent tests at their respective centres in Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar on Monday," it added.