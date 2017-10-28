 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

This Is How Faheem Ashraf Became The First Pakistani Bowler To Take Hat-Trick In T20Is

Updated: 28 October 2017 15:19 IST

Ashraf took the wickets of Isuru Udana, Mahela Udawatte and Dasun Shanaka off the last three balls of the first innings.

This Is How Faheem Ashraf Became The First Pakistani Bowler To Take Hat-Trick In T20Is
Faheem Ashraf ended the match with career best figures of 3/16. © Twitter

Faheem Ashraf scripted history on October 27 by becoming the first ever Pakistan bowler to take a hat-trick in a Twenty20 International against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi. Ashraf went through the lower middle-order of the Lankans to restrict them to a meagre 124/9 in 20 overs. Ashraf took the wickets of Isuru Udana, Mahela Udawatte and Dasun Shanaka off the last three balls of the first innings. By taking a hat-trick, Ashraf became the sixth bowler in the history of T20Is to achieve such a feat.

Before Ashraf, Brett Lee (2007), Jacob Oram (2009), Tim Southee (2010), Thisara Perera (2016), Lasith Malinga (2017) had got their names written on the list.

For Pakistan, Wasim Akram was the first bowler to take a hat-trick against Sri Lanka in 1998 in Tests and Jalal-ud-din was the first bowler in ODIs against Australia in 1982.

Ashraf made his debut for Pakistan in T20Is against World-XI at Lahore last month. In all the three T20Is that he has played, the right-arm pacer has only four wickets to his name.

In the post-match conference, Ashraf said, "I was only able to take a hat-trick as I have my parents' blessing with me. And since I had taken two wickets, Shadab told me to bowl a good length bowl and try and take the third wicket. He gave me a lot of confidence."

Since the 2017 Champions Trophy win, Pakistan have been in red-hot form. They won against the World XI last month and now they are looking to give the visitors a 3-0 drubbing in the T20Is after beating them 5-0 in ODIs.

Topics : Pakistan Sri Lanka Sarfaraz Khan Narangoda Liyanaarachchilage Thisara Chirantha Perera Cricket
Get the latest India vs New Zealand 2017 news, check India vs New Zealand 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs New Zealand 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Faheem Ashraf scripted history for Pakistan in T2OIs
  • Faheem Ashraf recorded his career best figures
  • Pakistan lead Sri Lanka 2-0 in the three-match T20 series
Related Articles
Shadab Khan's Last-Over Six, Faheen Ashraf Hat-Trick Seal Pakistan Win vs Sri Lanka
Shadab Khan's Last-Over Six, Faheen Ashraf Hat-Trick Seal Pakistan Win vs Sri Lanka
1st T20I: Hasan Ali Powers Pakistan to 7-Wicket Win Over Sri Lanka
1st T20I: Hasan Ali Powers Pakistan to 7-Wicket Win Over Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka Minister Denies Using Witchcraft In Surprise Test Series Win Over Pakistan
Sri Lanka Minister Denies Using Witchcraft In Surprise Test Series Win Over Pakistan
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 13 October 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.