While Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are having a hard time because of their respective performances in India's recent outing in Australia, Ravindra Jadeja has been the player who has been less talked about despite poor showing. The southpaw failed to prove his worth as an all-rounder in the Test series Down Under that India lost 1-3. Jadeja picked only 4 wickets across three matches while contributing 135 runs with the bat at an average of 27. A report has claimed that the veteran player's performance is under scrunity and the BCCI selection committee might take a call on his future. It added the selectors want to look beyond the player now.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir wants to create a "strong base" for the 2027 ODI World Cup and he is "keen to giving exposure to a few more identified players", stated a Times of India report while quoting a BCCI source.

"It's all about when the selectors decide the transition needs to kick in. They will discuss if they want to go with a safe option in (Ravindra) Jadeja or move on right now," the source told the news organisation.

"Even in Test cricket, he has struggled to get going, though his bowling has been steady. There is an urge to move on from him, especially in the ODI format. It will be a tough call in the coming days.

"When it comes to Test cricket, Jadeja is still fairly in contention for the England tour due to lack of experience in the middle order. But the selectors will have to take a call during the home season. For the Champions Trophy, selectors will be aware that pitches in Dubai have historically been helpful to slow bowlers."

Jadeja called time on his T20I career after India's World Cup title victory in June last year. He, however, remains active in Test cricket and ODIs.