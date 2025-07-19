Kamran Akmal memes flooded the internet on Saturday morning. The reason: a missed chance behind the stumps. During his playing days, it was not rare from the ex-Pakistan star to mistakes as a wicketkeeper. That long-standing tag of being a error-prone wicketkeeper came back to haunt the Pakistan player at the World Championship of Legeds where Pakistan Champions and England Champions played the first match on Friday.

Pakistan Champions registered a thrilling 5-run win over England Champions in the tournament opener at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Friday. Pakistan Champions posted 160 for 9 in 20 overs after getting an invitation to bat first. Mohammad Hafeez scored 54 and Aamer Yamin slammed 27 not out off 13 while other Pakistan batters failed to impress. Liam Plunkett and Chris Tremlett were the pick of the bowlers for England with two wickets each. In the chase, Phil Mustard (58) and Ian Bell (51 not out) played noticeable knocks but failed to win the game for England.

But Akmal's missed stumping went viral. It happened in the sixth over of England's chase, when Shoaib Malik was bowling to Phil Mustard. the batter stepped out of his crease with a wild swipe as Malik's delivery turned sharply to beat Mustard. It was a clear chance for a stumping but Akmal made a mess of it. Social media had a field day after that.

Kamran Akmal Wicket keeping -



Then, Now & Forever.....



His wicket keeping costs Shoaib Akhter career - Ross Taylor assault in 2011 WC.#WCL2025 pic.twitter.com/HNcMCLRXUE — alekhaNikun (@nikun28) July 19, 2025

Kamran Akmal is just out there doing what he does best with effortless style. — Yasir Bhat (@Yasir_639) July 19, 2025

Former cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Chris Gayle, AB De Villiers, and Shikhar Dhawan, among others who will return to the spotlight in the World Championship of Legends, a premier T20 tournament uniting global legends for an unmissable showdown. From 18th July to 2nd August 2025, across four iconic UK venues, the WCL brings fans an epic blend of nostalgia, fierce rivalries, and world-class entertainment.

This season features an all-star line-up including Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Brett Lee, Chris Lynn, Shaun Marsh, Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Sir Alastair Cook, AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Chris Gayle, DJ Bravo, Kieron Pollard, and more, as per a press release from WCL.

Harshit Tomar, Founder & CEO of the World Championship of Legends, stated as quoted by WCL press release, "WCL is where nostalgia meets world-class competition. It's an honour to bring these legends back to the field and reignite the passion of fans across generations. This season will be unforgettable."