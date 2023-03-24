MS Dhoni doing wicketkeeping or batting is a very common sight when he is playing in the ground, however, to see him bowl is a rare event. Despite having played 538 international matches, Dhoni has bowled only 22 overs in his entire career. He also has only one international wicket to his name which is in the ODI format. While the international cricket saw him bowl a few overs before the player retired from the highest level in the year 2020, the Indian Premier League has never witnessed MS Dhoni bowling. However, the upcoming IPL season could be a first one to see him bowl.

As he is preparing for IPL 2023 in Chennai, Dhoni decided to roll his arms. To make it look more interesting, CSK edited the video and made it look like he was bowling to himself in nets.

"The Multiverse of Mahi!" CSK captioned the video.

The rumours regarding MS Dhoni's future in IPL have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. While Dhoni has confirmed that he will be playing the matches in this year's tournament for sure in front of the home crowd in Chennai, there has been no concrete news on his future with CSK.

At the age of 41, MS Dhoni isn't getting any younger, and beyond the T20 league, he doesn't play cricket at the professional level. When Ravindra Jadeja was given the Chennai Super Kings' captaincy last season, many thought it would be Dhoni's last campaign as a player with the franchise. But, Dhoni was given the team's baton again mid-season and in IPL 2023, he is the team's designated skipper again.